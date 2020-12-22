COVID-19 overflow center to reopen in Atlanta, governor says

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Hospital capacity is again a growing concern in Georgia as Christmas and New Year’s approach.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday during a press conference at Emory Healthcare that the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta would reopen for overflow next week and remain in operation through January.

Through the state’s ongoing partnership with the Grady Health System, the center will open with about 60 beds.

According to data from the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, there are more COVID-19 patients now than in the summer surge when the Georgia World Congress Center opened up beds.

Ultimately, the facility didn’t see significant use at that time.

The patient arrival area at a temporary hospital is viewed at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took part in a tour of the 200-bed facility, constructed quickly to deal with COVID-19 patients in the lower levels of the center which normally plays host to large conventions and sporting events. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, Pool)

The governor said health care workers will be better equipped this time around. By Dec. 30, Kemp said Georgia will have an 80-day supply of personal protective equipment on hand.

He announced last week the state would continue staff augmentation funding, and said Tuesday another $8 million will be added to that thanks to the new relief bill.

But as Kemp has said ahead of every holiday this year, Georgians need to do their part to celebrate safely. He encouraged wearing masks, social distancing, limiting holiday gatherings and, if possible, move celebrations outside or online.

“I know this is hard, but I know that our brave health care heroes, including those right here at Emory, need all of us to do our part to keep the virus at bay while we roll out the vaccine,” Kemp said.