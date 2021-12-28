COVID-19 infections soar in Atlanta area; hospitals fill up

Georgia Tech employee Adam Jackson receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at the Vaccination Site on the campus of Georgia Tech on Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

ATLANTA (AP) — COVID-19′s omicron wave is rapidly pushing up the number of patients infected with the virus in Georgia hospitals. The Atlanta area is experiencing the most infections and hospitalizations.

The number of patients hospitalized statewide with the virus has climbed by more than 50% in a week, rising above 1,900 on Monday.

The state Department of Public Health says the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose to nearly 8,700 a day on Monday.

That’s nearing the peaks that Georgia saw in infection numbers in early January, late August and early September.