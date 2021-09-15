Court rules in Augusta’s favor on no nude dancing downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – For Augusta’s two adult dancing night clubs the stage is set for the show to end.

“We have ordinances and codes for a purpose I think in this case I think we have to make sure they were following those,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

City code says adult entertainment licenses can’t be transferred following the death or an owner.

This happened at the clubs downtown, they sued but the Federal Court ruled in Augusta’s favor.

“Right now, our posture we pretty much need to shut them down, we’re going to put something in place today and we’re going to be moving in that direction,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

The clubs have been a part of downtown for decades but after the court’s decision they are now operating in violation of city code.

“The court has spoken and therefore we just follow the instructions of the court hate to lose the business from downtown,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“It’s been down there for 50 plus years I don’t visit those places I don’t know that much about it I would say do what the court,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Under the courts’ order the clubs can still operate as a regular bar but the exotic entertainment will have to take off.

Under city regulations adult entertainment clubs are only allowed in areas zoned industrial, not downtown.

The clubs have the right to appeal the court’s decision.