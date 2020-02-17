Court ‘deeply troubled’ by woman’s jailing over unpaid fines

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal appeals court judges said they were “deeply troubled” that a Georgia municipal court jailed a woman when she couldn’t pay a fine for driving without insurance.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of Ziahonna Teagan’s claims that her civil rights were violated, but said she could pursue a false imprisonment claim against the city of McDonough, news outlets reported.

Harvey Gray, a lawyer who represented the city, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he’d made the city aware of what the 11th Circuit said about jailing people who couldn’t pay fines. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories