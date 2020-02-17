Court ‘deeply troubled’ by woman’s jailing over unpaid fines

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal appeals court judges said they were “deeply troubled” that a Georgia municipal court jailed a woman when she couldn’t pay a fine for driving without insurance.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of Ziahonna Teagan’s claims that her civil rights were violated, but said she could pursue a false imprisonment claim against the city of McDonough, news outlets reported.

Harvey Gray, a lawyer who represented the city, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he’d made the city aware of what the 11th Circuit said about jailing people who couldn’t pay fines.