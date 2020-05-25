County investigates tax collector for wrongly waiving fees

VALDOSTA, Ga. (The Valdosta Daily Times) — A south Georgia tax collector has been waiving penalties and interest for some residents and not others, even though county commissioners had told him to stop.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports Lowndes County Tax Commissioner waived almost $3 million in penalties and interest owed the county.

Tax commissioners can only waive fees with permission from county commissioners, but public records obtained by The Times showed Cain waived close to $3 million without permission from the beginning of 2017 through May 13 of this year.

Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter says the county has launched a forensic audit to determine the exact amount owed.