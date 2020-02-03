County debates whether to ban sales of animals at pet stores

COBB COUNTY, Ga (AP) – A Georgia county is debating whether to ban the sales of animals at pet stores.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that more than 100 people showed up at a recent public hearing in Cobb County.

Many supported a ban. Some said pet stores use deceptive sales practices or obtain their animals from “pet mills.”

Lawyer James Balli, who represents Petland in Kennesaw, says the business buys animals only from responsible breeders.

Commissioners expressed hesitation about a ban.

Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said it’s a state issue and should be dealt with by the General Assembly.

Another public hearing is set for Feb. 11.