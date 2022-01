Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia

COVID-19 Response representative Hadja Bah administers a test to a child, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. When Marietta City Schools started the 2021-2022 school year, the Georgia district that serves 9,000 quickly had to quarantine about 10% of its students and staff. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates — especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 4 reached 828,344 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 56.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 33.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 3, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Putnam County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 737 (163 new cases, +353% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,991 (3,537 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (89 total deaths)

— 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#49. Pike County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 738 (140 new cases, +130% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,780 (4,130 total cases)

— 25.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (74 total deaths)

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#48. Heard County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 746 (89 new cases, +242% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,671 (1,630 total cases)

— 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (43 total deaths)

— 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#47. Twiggs County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 751 (61 new cases, +1,120% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,544 (1,181 total cases)

— 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 764 (62 total deaths)

— 158.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#46. Jackson County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 755 (551 new cases, +155% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,975 (16,037 total cases)

— 26.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (236 total deaths)

— 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#45. Peach County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 781 (215 new cases, +264% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,340 (4,501 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (115 total deaths)

— 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#44. Polk County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 781 (333 new cases, +356% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,411 (9,124 total cases)

— 23.6% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (164 total deaths)

— 30.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#43. Pickens County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 785 (256 new cases, +135% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,861 (6,147 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (126 total deaths)

— 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#42. Dawson County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 785 (205 new cases, +77% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,714 (5,147 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (80 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#41. Richmond County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 786 (1,592 new cases, +253% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,775 (38,023 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (11 new deaths, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (764 total deaths)

— 27.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#40. Houston County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 822 (1,297 new cases, +224% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,414 (27,490 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (426 total deaths)

— 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#39. Oconee County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 857 (345 new cases, +192% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,894 (6,402 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (82 total deaths)

— 31.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#38. Morgan County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 861 (166 new cases, +261% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,437 (3,554 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (52 total deaths)

— 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#37. Bibb County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 878 (1,345 new cases, +340% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,217 (27,901 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (673 total deaths)

— 48.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#36. Jefferson County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 879 (135 new cases, +864% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,689 (2,871 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 612 (94 total deaths)

— 106.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#35. Barrow County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 881 (733 new cases, +158% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,599 (16,314 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (206 total deaths)

— 16.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#34. Taylor County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 885 (71 new cases, +545% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,269 (1,385 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (42 total deaths)

— 77.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#33. Carroll County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 904 (1,085 new cases, +152% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,335 (18,401 total cases)

— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (371 total deaths)

— 4.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#32. Floyd County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 906 (892 new cases, +293% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,464 (20,157 total cases)

— 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (412 total deaths)

— 41.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#31. Sumter County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 915 (270 new cases, +429% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,852 (4,680 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (145 total deaths)

— 65.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#30. Clarke County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 918 (1,178 new cases, +168% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,321 (22,228 total cases)

— 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (189 total deaths)

— 50.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#29. Jasper County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 921 (131 new cases, +285% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,724 (2,378 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (60 total deaths)

— 42.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#28. Hancock County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 922 (78 new cases, +311% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,887 (1,259 total cases)

— 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 981 (83 total deaths)

— 231.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#27. Cherokee County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 941 (2,435 new cases, +145% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,813 (48,682 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (496 total deaths)

— 35.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#26. Macon County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 950 (123 new cases, +1,267% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,493 (1,488 total cases)

— 33.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (46 total deaths)

— 19.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#25. Forsyth County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 959 (2,342 new cases, +135% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,945 (38,946 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (6 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (307 total deaths)

— 57.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#24. Laurens County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,003 (477 new cases, +418% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,761 (9,871 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 547 (260 total deaths)

— 84.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#23. Lamar County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,022 (195 new cases, +282% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,699 (3,758 total cases)

— 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (101 total deaths)

— 78.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#22. Bartow County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,026 (1,105 new cases, +128% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,176 (22,815 total cases)

— 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (376 total deaths)

— 17.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#21. Gwinnett County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,052 (9,847 new cases, +164% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,298 (152,591 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (13 new deaths, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (1,580 total deaths)

— 42.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#20. DeKalb County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,054 (8,004 new cases, +106% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,133 (107,310 total cases)

— 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (9 new deaths, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (1,411 total deaths)

— 37.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#19. Greene County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,064 (195 new cases, +298% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,525 (3,028 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (74 total deaths)

— 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#18. Talbot County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,082 (67 new cases, +644% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,414 (831 total cases)

— 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 16 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (30 total deaths)

— 63.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#17. Butts County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,083 (270 new cases, +225% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,773 (5,180 total cases)

— 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 501 (125 total deaths)

— 69.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#16. Meriwether County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,091 (231 new cases, +285% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,893 (3,364 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 572 (121 total deaths)

— 93.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#15. Turner County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,102 (88 new cases, +878% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,156 (1,849 total cases)

— 33.6% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 626 (50 total deaths)

— 111.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#14. Troup County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,143 (799 new cases, +191% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,407 (12,171 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (327 total deaths)

— 58.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#13. Walton County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,182 (1,118 new cases, +276% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,977 (17,005 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (361 total deaths)

— 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#12. Fayette County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,210 (1,385 new cases, +108% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,961 (15,974 total cases)

— 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (253 total deaths)

— 25.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#11. Paulding County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,260 (2,125 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,585 (29,660 total cases)

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (354 total deaths)

— 29.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#10. Newton County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,300 (1,453 new cases, +98% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,174 (19,191 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (373 total deaths)

— 12.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#9. Cobb County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,363 (10,359 new cases, +108% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,057 (129,658 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (10 new deaths, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (1,466 total deaths)

— 34.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#8. Clayton County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,398 (4,085 new cases, +142% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,059 (46,932 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (11 new deaths, +175% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (797 total deaths)

— 7.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#7. Spalding County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,409 (940 new cases, +189% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,014 (12,016 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 511 (341 total deaths)

— 72.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#6. Upson County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,413 (372 new cases, +389% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,618 (5,953 total cases)

— 30.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 729 (192 total deaths)

— 146.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#5. Rockdale County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,420 (1,291 new cases, +92% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,308 (13,914 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new deaths, -88% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (264 total deaths)

— 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#4. Coweta County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,430 (2,124 new cases, +125% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,734 (24,852 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (401 total deaths)

— 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#3. Fulton County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,433 (15,244 new cases, +98% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,137 (161,050 total cases)

— 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (16 new deaths, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (1,893 total deaths)

— 39.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#2. Henry County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,643 (3,853 new cases, +165% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,172 (44,969 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (538 total deaths)

— 22.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

#1. Douglas County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,709 (2,501 new cases, +160% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,144 (26,553 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (313 total deaths)

— 27.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia