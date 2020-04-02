Coroner: Victims found dead in Georgia apartment were kids

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said five victims who were found dead inside a Georgia apartment were all children, ranging in age from 3 to 12.

On Wednesday, Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton identified the victims as 12-year-old Wendi Morales-Garcia; 11-year-old Yakelin Morales-Garcia,; 8-year-old Gudalupe Morales-Garcia; 4-year-old Johnathan Garcia-Garcia and 3-year-old Nattaly Garcia-Garcia.

County Sheriff Clark Millsap said authorities were called to the apartment in the Stone Haven Falls complex on Sunday.

Guyton said the children’s mother found them in the home and called authorities.

Guyton said investigators believe the deaths were accidental.

Autopsies results are being handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.