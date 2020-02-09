Coronavirus puts adoption process on hold for Georgia family

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CNN) – The Cleveland family was set to travel to China to meet their adopted daughter, but now the adoption process has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Noah and Ivy Cleveland were supposed to be on a flight to China Friday to meet 3-year-old Ruby Faith. The toddler was abandoned in a hospital bathroom when she was just 6 months old and is now diagnosed with hydrocephalus.

The Clevelands spend two years in the adoption process and finally got the certainty of a booked flight and hotel room, only to have the agency tell them less than two weeks before meeting Ruby Faith that their plans had to go on hold.

“This is the first time in my life that I truly wept to the point [of] being sick in my body,” Ivy Cleveland said. “I just laid over her bed, over her crib that I had prepared for her, and looked up at the pictures on the wall and her clothes in her closet.”

The state department says adoption cases are still being processed, but they are advising adoptive parents to not travel to China for the time being.

Ivy Cleveland says she and her husband had six different babysitters set up for her boys since they would be gone for two full weeks. Though the family is frustrated, Noah Cleveland says this is a test of his faith.

“I know by my story and my life that there’s many things I wouldn’t have signed up to go through, but in the end, the way God works out, I would never trade it,” Noah Cleveland said. “I know this is just a part of our story, it’s part of Ruby’s story, and how incredible will it be to be able to tell her ‘look what we did to fight for you,’?”

The Clevelands say if they could tell Ruby Faith anything right now, they’d say, “Mama and Daddy’s coming. Just wait. We’ll be there soon.”