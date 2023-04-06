ATLANTA (WSAV) — New data shows the cost of most consumer goods in the south is on average 6% higher compared to the same time last year.

“Once again month to month they are getting lower compared to January but compared Feb 2022 to Feb 2023, they are still higher,” said Jay Patel, Economist of the US Bureau Of Labor Statistics, SE Region.

The biggest price hikes in the South were housing costs.

Patel explained, “As far as housing rent is up 13% and owners equivalent which is 12%.”

Political And Economic Expert Bill Crane said, “And real estate is very soft now which is a leader in GA because the interest rates are so high.”

Economists say food prices also jumped 9% – specifically eggs and dairy – due to supply chain issues and bird flu.

“I am sure that everyone has seen the egg prices and vegetables but the good news is they are coming down.”

Recreational activities went up by 5%, clothing went up by 4% while natural gas costs went up by 11%.

“Year over year education and communication has gone down 2%.”

But economists say the good news is that the overall average is still lower than six months ago when numbers were 12% higher – so almost a 50% reduction since September.