SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — You may find yourself stuck in traffic in the morning on I-16 due to all of the construction. What is the reason for those delays? It’s road congestion, specifically, the 16@95 Improvement Project.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said the construction will be ongoing well into next year.

Right and left lane closures will begin during the day until 5 p.m. There will also be closures for night construction starting in the evening and ending in the early hours of the morning.

Workers on site told News 3 that noise reduction and lane expansion are two top priorities, and they’re hard at work.

The good news? GDOT says some large parts of the construction are already complete, like the demolition of the I-95 over the I-16 bridge.

They tell me the reconstruction of the new I-95 southbound overpass bridge is already underway.

Although some still say they are not happy with current traffic delays, others say it doesn’t bother them much.

“We have had just the most wonderful people working on our intersection. We even had their manager come over to our village – our little Southbridge Village- and talk to us and tell us exactly what was going on, how much time it would take. It’s just been wonderful to work around them,” Don Riddle, another Chatham County driver, said.

Others in the area say they’re happy to hear about some of the highway improvements, like the new light fixtures GDOT says will be operational at the end of the project.

They even told News 3 that traffic flow has improved since the first phase of the construction.

“Roughly about a week or so ago, there used to be a lot of delays. But since the new construction, I can actually say it’s so much better. Traffic, I would say, died down a lot,” English Lawton, a Chatham County driver, said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says exact times to expect traffic might vary due to weather and drivers should watch out for workers while in construction zones.