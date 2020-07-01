Confederate monument removed from Georgia county courthouse

CONYERS, Ga (AP) — Another Confederate monument has been taken down from outside a Georgia county courthouse.

Rockdale County Commission chairman Oz Nesbitt announced the removal on Tuesday and it was gone by midnight.

Nesbitt invited the community to see the removal at 10 p.m.

Supporters and opponents of the statue gathered as Conyers police officers watched.

The monument commemorating the Confederate States of America was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1913, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the ‘lost cause’ of the Confederacy and suppress attempts by Black people to assert their equality through the legal system.