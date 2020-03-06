Compromise may open school sports to Georgia home-schoolers

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s home-schooled students would be able to participate in high school sports and extracurricular activities under a bill advancing in the state House.

But they would only be able to play if they took at an online course from the public school.

The House Education Committee voted 9-7 for House Bill 1055 on Thursday, sending it to the full House.

It’s a compromise that might ease historic House opposition to home-schooler participation in public school sports and activities.

More than 20 states allow participation.

Such laws are typically called Tim Tebow bills, after the University of Florida quarterback who was home-schooled.