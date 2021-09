Golden labrador dog enjoying being stroked by his owner

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — The Cobb County district attorney’s office is offering warm, furry support to crime victims and staff.

District Attorney Flynn Broady announced Friday that Rose, a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever, is joining the office. The victim witness unit has been working to bring Rose on board, according to a news release from the office.

Rose received specialized training from Rucker Dog Training to prepare her to help crime victims in court, the release says.