Columbus Police: Man arrested in deadly DUI traffic crash from June

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly traffic crash from June. According to police, Christopher Brannon, age 50, has been charged in connection to the death of Jennifer Nobles.

Police say Nobles, age 38, died following a crash on June 17, 2021 at Veterans Parkway and Almond Road.

According to police, when first responders arrived on scene they discovered several people had been injured in the crash and Nobles, a passenger in one of the vehicles, had “life threatening injuries.” She was taken Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, where she died as a result of injuries from the crash.

Brannon has been charged with the following:

Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree (Felony)

Failure to Maintain Lane DUI

Brannon is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Sept. 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.