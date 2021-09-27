Columbus PD respond to 53rd Homicide of 2021

UPDATE: Officers from the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to a dispatch at 9:33 p.m. on Urban Avenue in regard to a shooting.

Officers arrived and located Marjester Thornton suffering from a gunshot wound(s). Emergency Medical Services arrived to the scene but were unable to revive Thornton.

The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan responded and pronounced Thornton deceased at 10:05 p.m.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Z. Cole at 706-225- 4295 or email at zcole@columbusga.org.

