Columbus mother, three children stabbed to death, suspect had history of domestic family violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – UPDATE: The man accused of killing his wife and three children was arrested was arrested 14 months ago on a domestic violence charge against Jerrica Spellman.

Travane Brandon Jackson was arrested in May 2018, according to Muscogee County state court records.

The four murder victims are Jerrica Spellman, 29, King Jackson, 3, Kensley Jackson, 1, and Kristen Jackson, one-month old. Police say they were stabbed to death last night.

Jackson was arrested on June 22, 2013 for possession of marijuana and intention to distribute according to court records. He plead guilty on May 12, 2014 and was sentenced to time served and seven years probation.

Later, Jackson was arrested on May 17, 2018 after police were called by Jerrica Spellman to a home in the 500 block of Farr Road, records show.

The case was deferred adjudication in July of last year, pending Jackson attending anger management classes. He also had to pay $140 in court fees.

There was no resolution of the case.

Spellman told police at the time that he pushed her down. Jackson admitted to police to pushing her, and said she hit her face on a table.

_________________________________________

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Police have arrested Travane Brandon Jackson, 27, and charged him with four counts of murder, according to Muscogee County Jail records.

Jerrica Spellman, 29, and her three children; three-year-old son King, one-year-old daughter Kensley, and one-month-old daughter Kristen were found dead Wednesday night at Elizabeth Canty Apartments in South Columbus, Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed.

They were all found stabbed to death on the same pallet of blankets inside the apartment, Bryan said. The apartment had little in the way of furnishings, the coroner said. In addition to the pallet, there were two pieces of a sofa.

The coroner’s office left the scene about 6 a.m. taking the bodies directly to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Decatur.

Police originally held Jackson on a probation violation before filing the murder charges. He is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Unit 608A at Elizabeth Canty was being rented by Jackson, he had rented the unit since January, according to information obtained from the Housing Authority of Columbus.

Jackson will have a Recorder’s Court hearing on July 26 at 9:00 a.m.

Stay with News 3 as more information becomes available.