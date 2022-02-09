Columbus man held without bond in killing of wife’s dachshund

Charles Van Pelt is charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animal (Photo Credit: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – A judge has refused to set bond for a Georgia man accused of stomping his wife’s pet dachshund to death.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports a judge made the decision during a hearing Monday for 26-year-old Charles Van Pelt, who was was jailed on a charge of felony aggravated animal cruelty.

The dog was killed on Jan. 5, but the man wasn’t arrested until Saturday after a friend of his wife obtained surveillance video and notified authorities.

Witnesses and police say the man drove his wife to work, kissed her goodbye and went home and attacked her beloved, nine-year-old pet named “Penny.”