Drowned man identified after body recovered from Chattahoochee River

UPDATE: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed Dakota McCord, 31, of Phenix City was recovered from the Chattahoochee River by Columbus Fire and EMS.

McCord’s body was pulled from the water about 100 yards north of the Dillingham Street Bridge on the Alabama side of the river.

Bryan said this is the second drowning in Columbus in the last month.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a search that lasted more than two days, Columbus Fire and EMS have recovered a body from the Chattahoochee River, Chief Sal Scarpa confirms.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Ryan is on the scene behind the Convention & Trade Center in downtown Columbus.

A 32-year-old man was last seen going under in the river late Tuesday afternoon. The man entered the river from the island off the Columbus riverwalk, officials said.

Officials have not confirmed if that is the person that authorities have been searching for.