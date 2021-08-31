Columbus Council votes 8-1 to re-impose Public Health State of Emergency

COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) — Columbus Council voted 8-1 Tuesday morning to re-imposing a Public Health State of Emergency.

The lone dissenting vote was from District 5 Councilor Charmaine Crabb. District 1 Councilor Pops Barnes was absent. The resolution was passed without discussion.

It allows for public meetings to be held using telephonic or video participation; confirming the Mayor’s
current directive that facemasks be worn in all Columbus Consolidated Government indoor
facilities; providing authorization for the Mayor to respond to ongoing COVID-19 developments
by Executive Order; and for other purposes.

This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Muscogee County. Currently, there are 190 patients hospitalized in the two Columbus hospital systems.

