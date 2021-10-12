Columbia County man arrested after firing at a car on I-20

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Gunfire along I-20 over the weekend results in an arrest and thankfully no injuries.

Columbia County investigators say, Tony Ingram fired a pistol at another car with 3 people inside.

The incident happened along the interstate between mile markers 179 and 180, Saturday night.

According to warrants, Ingram was driving in his own car when he allegedly fired the gun. No word on a motive for the incident.

Ingram is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault, firearm possession by convicted felon, and three counts of possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.