College football player arrested on murder charge in Georgia

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Marshals in Georgia have arrested a Georgetown University football player accused of killing a man in Washington, D.C.

A U.S. Marshal spokesman told news outlets that federal agents took 21-year-old Dijon Williams into custody Monday in Lawrenceville.

He’s charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of 30-year-old Nurudeen Thomas.

A D.C. police spokesman said Thomas was found fatally wounded July 21 in Northwest Washington, about 6 miles from Georgetown’s campus.

The university says Williams has been suspended from the Division I team.

News outlets report the Atlanta senior was a wide receiver.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

