Coca-Cola bottler building $60M warehouse in South Georgia

TIFTON, Ga. (WSAV) – A Coca-Cola bottler is making a $60 million investment in rural South Georgia that the company says will create about 200 new jobs.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED CEO John Sherman was on hand as officials broke ground on the company’s new warehouse and sales center in Tifton.

WALB-TV reports the project will have about 300,000 square feet of space. Sherman told the crowd gathered for the groundbreaking Thursday his company is “world class” when it comes to building new facilities and serving the communities where they’re located. Construction is expected to start in a few weeks.

Coca-Cola UNITED is one of North America’s largest privately held Coca-Cola bottlers. The company is based in Birmingham, Alabama.