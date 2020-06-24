BREAKING: 3 suspects indicted in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Three men accused in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery have been formally indicted on nine counts each, Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes announced Wednesday afternoon.

First Coast News reports Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan have been formally charged with malice murder, four counts felony murder, two counts aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Arbery, 25, was killed in February on Satilla Drive in Brunswick.

