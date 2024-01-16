SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The marshland acts as a buffer for storm and high tide erosion. Because of this, Coastal Georgia regulators want to clarify what can be developed in the upland area, the area where the marsh meets the land.

“It’s just an extraordinary resource. Because of the protection laws that we’ve had in place for so long, those resources are really largely intact. There have been some alterations by man, but it’s pristine,” says Jill Andrews, chief of coastal management with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Andrews attributes the quality of the marshland to the Marshland Protection Act, passed in 1970.

“That gave the state the ability to regulate any activity that would dredge drain, fill or otherwise alter the coastal marshland,” Andrews says.

Now, the Coastal Resources Division is adding language to the rule concerning development in the upland area.

This will apply to permits related to marinas, community docks, commercial docks, fishing piers, bridges, and boat ramps.

“There’s another swath of projects relatively limited that we also permit under the act, specifically shoreline stabilization,” she says.

After two public hearings regarding the marsh buffer, Andrews says there has been some confusion from the public. The main point of editing the rule is to clarify how they are protecting the marsh.

“Then you think about the ecosystem habitats, the amount of habitat that it provides for, because most of our commercial and recreational important species and all the other critters that utilize the marsh… the birds and the sea creatures,” she says.

The protection act has been effective in limiting the type of activities in the marsh. Andrews hopes this clarification helps to preserve the marsh for now and generations to come.

The Coastal Resource Division is taking public comments about the proposed changes to marsh buffers until January 19. To weigh in, click here.