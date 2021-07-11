Coastal Georgia virtual job fair held at end of July

Image provided by The Savannah, Statesboro and Golden Isles chapters of SHRM.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Those seeking jobs in Savannah, Statesboro or the Golden Isles area are in luck as a free virtual job fair is coming later this month.

The Savannah, Statesboro, and Golden Isles chapters of the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) are holding the fair on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested to attend the free job fair can register here.

An employment workshop will also be held the prior day from 9 a.m. to noon to teach job seekers how to dress in the workplace, resume writing tips and interview skills.

SHRM also invites any organizations to contact them to sponsor the job fair.