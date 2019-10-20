Coast Guard responds to smoke coming from overturned cargo ship Sunday

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials responded to white smoke rising from an overturned cargo ship off of Georgia’s coast Sunday morning.

Unified Command said officials began working on the situation at around 8:30 a.m. after crews noticed smoke coming from the ship. It took a few hours to get it under control.

READ: Salvage experts to haul overturned cargo ship away in pieces

There are no signs of impact from another vessel, and commercial traffic has not been affected. Officials said they will monitor the situation throughout Sunday evening and have a tug with firefighting capabilities standing by.

There is an estimated 50,000 gallons of fuel on the vessel.