Coast Guard rescues eight people from the water in St. Mary’s Inlet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sunday, the Coast Guard rescued a group from the water after their boat hit a jetty in St. Mary’s Inlet, Georgia.
Rescue crews pulled four adults, four children and a dog from the stranded boat.
Officials say the 30-foot boat suffered engine failure before hitting the rocks on the jetty.
Officials say two of the people rescued were transported to a hospital for advanced care.
Officials say the incident serves as a reminder how dangerous conditions throughout the Southeast currently are due to Tropical Storm Eta.
Officials recommend all water based activity should be avoided until the weather improves.