Coast Guard rescues eight people from the water in St. Mary’s Inlet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sunday, the Coast Guard rescued a group from the water after their boat hit a jetty in St. Mary’s Inlet, Georgia. 

Rescue crews pulled four adults, four children and a dog from the stranded boat.

Officials say the 30-foot boat suffered engine failure before hitting the rocks on the jetty.

Officials say two of the people rescued were transported to a hospital for advanced care.

A 30-foot sailboat is disabled and pushed against the north jetty rocks in St. Mary’s Inlet, Georgia, Sunday. The Coast Guard rescued eight people and a dog from the water after their sailing vessel hit the north jetty in St. Mary’s Inlet, Georgia.U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo

Officials say the incident serves as a reminder how dangerous conditions throughout the Southeast currently are due to Tropical Storm Eta.

Officials recommend all water based activity should be avoided until the weather improves.

