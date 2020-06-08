Coalition of Georgia businesses sign letter urging legislators to pass hate crime law

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – A coalition of Georgia businesses has signed a letter asking the Georgia General Assembly to support, approve and sign into law a comprehensive, specific and clear bill against hate crimes.

House Bill 426, also known as the Georgia Hate Crimes Act, was passed by the Georgia House last year, but is still with the Georgia Senate. The Senate is set to reconvene on Monday, June 15.

According to a press release by Georgia Power, many Georgia-based companies are asking the state’s legislature to take action and pass the bill “to ensure the safety of all Georgians.”

Companies that signed the letter include Georgia Power, UPS, Coca-Cola, Delta, AT&T, Truist, WestRock, Genuine Parts, PulteGroup, Home Depot, Cox Enterprises, BlackRock, Salesforce, United Distributors, Invesco, Microsoft and the Metro Atlanta Chamber. To see a full list of supporting companies, click here.

“Racism, intolerance or discrimination of any kind have no place in our communities or our company,” said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. “We stand united with these companies as we commit to finding solutions to help make our communities better for every citizen and create an inclusive environment for everyone.”

In addition to signing the letter, the group of companies are launching a website, www.passhatecrimesga.com to help others encourage Georgia lawmakers to pass the bill. The website houses talking points about the legislation, ways for people to contact their local senators or state representatives, and information on how other companies can join the coalition, Georgia Power says.

Read the full letter sent by these companies below.