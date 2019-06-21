Georgia inmate executed for 1996 killing

JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: Marion Wilson Jr. was put to death by lethal injection at the state prison in Jackson just before 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Wilson, 42, maintained his innocence until his death.

This comes after the Supreme Court of Georgia denied a stay of execution for Wilson in a 7-to-1 decision yesterday afternoon.

The state Supreme Court also denied Wilson’s request to appeal a ruling by the Butts County Superior Court that denied his request for a stay and his attempt to challenge his sentence. It denied his request to appeal a ruling by the Baldwin County Superior Court that denied his requests for a stay, DNA testing and a new trial as well.

Justice Robert Benham dissented, and Justice Sarah H. Warren was disqualified from participating.

Wilson and another man, Robert Earl Butts Jr., were convicted of murder in the killing of Donovan Corey Parks in 1996. Officials say the two asked Parks for a ride outside of a Walmart in Milledgeville then shot him.

Butts was executed last May.

Wilson was the second inmate put to death in the state of Georgia this year.

_____________

JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s Parole Board has set a clemency hearing for a man scheduled to be executed later this month.

Marion Wilson Jr. is scheduled to die at the state prison in Jackson on June 20. Wilson and another man, Robert Earl Butts Jr., were convicted of murder in the killing of Donovan Corey Parks in 1996.

Authorities say the two men asked 24-year-old Parks for a ride outside a Walmart store in the central Georgia city of Milledgeville, then ordered him out of his car and shot him.

Butts was executed last May.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has set the closed-door clemency hearing for Wilson for June 19.

Wilson would be the second prisoner put to death by Georgia this year.

