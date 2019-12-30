City lets strip clubs keep operating with court case pending

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Two strip clubs will keep operating in downtown Augusta while they challenge the city’s zoning laws.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that an agreement between city government and the clubs was filed in federal court last week.

The heirs of James “Whitey” Lester sued the city in May, saying city zoning laws violate constitutional guarantees.

A 1997 ordinance decreed that businesses in heavy industrial zones could host nude dancing or serve alcohol, but not do both.

Lester’s two businesses were grandfathered and continued to operate. Before he died this year, Lester asked the city to transfer his licenses. Commissioners refused.