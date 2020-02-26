Cities could get larger share of Georgia vehicle tax revenue

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers could change how vehicle tax revenue is split among local governments.

House members voted 157-1 on Tuesday for House Bill 779, sending it to the Senate for more debate.

Georgia charges a combined title fee and property tax when an owner first registers a vehicle in Georgia.

That was a change from the earlier system of annual property tax payments.

Now, 28% of shared revenue goes to counties, 23% to cities and 49% to a county school district.

The bill would give cities 28% and counties 23%.

In cities with their own school districts, city government would get more.