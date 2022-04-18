LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A 10-year-old Georgia girl has died in a house fire. Investigators say it happened early Sunday in Loganville, east of Atlanta.

They believe it might be arson.

They did not immediately release the girl’s name but said she was trapped in a room without window access. Two adults and five children had been living in the one-story home.

Gwinnett County police are investigating the death as a homicide. One of the girl’s siblings was taken into custody later Sunday.

Charges against the juvenile were not immediately announced.

Two pet dogs survived the fire, but two cats died.