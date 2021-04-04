Chatham County Police Department hold boater safety courses

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol will be teaching Georgians boater safety for the next five months.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) approved courses begin this month through September. The free and public course is required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1998, who also wants to operate a power vessel or personal watercraft on Georgia waterways, the Chatham County Police Department said.

Classes begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., with a lunch break. Participants are encouraged to mask up and head to the Moose Lodge located at 2202 Norwood Ave. Participants must be at least 12-years-old and class size is limited.

The course schedules are listed below:

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Click here to register or call the Georgia DNR at 912-264-7237.