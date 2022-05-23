ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor says he will not prosecute Atlanta police officers involved in a May 2020 confrontation with two college students.

The two were stunned with Tasers and pulled from a car while they were stuck in traffic caused by protests over George Floyd’s death.

FILE – In this photo taken from police body camera video released by the Atlanta Police Department, an officer points his handgun at Messiah Young while the college student is seated in his vehicle, in Atlanta, Saturday, May 30, 2020. On Monday, May 23, 2022, a prosecutor said he would not prosecute Atlanta police officers involved in a May 2020 confrontation with two college students who were stunned with Tasers and pulled from a car while they were stuck in traffic caused by protests over George Floyd’s death. (Atlanta Police Department via AP, File)

The prosecutor on Monday said the officers acted within their legal authority, and that their actions were consistent with the Atlanta Police Department’s use of force policy.

Two officers had been fired over the incident, but their dismissals were overturned in February 2021 after the Atlanta Civil Service Board found the city did not follow its own personnel procedures.