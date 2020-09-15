Chance for Georgian families to sign up for Pandemic EBT closes Friday

A personal point of view of shopping with a push cart in the grocery store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) will close for applications this Friday.

The program helps families put food on the table.

There are certain requirements to get the assistance.

First, your child has to be registered in a Georgia public or public charter school.

Second, the child must have received free or reduced lunch in the 2019-2020 school year.

If you are already getting snap benefits you do not have to apply for the program.

Parents will get a one time payment of around $256 for each eligible child.

