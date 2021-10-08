Celebrate the spooky season with ghost tours across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This October, many are getting in the Halloween spirit. As the month counts down to the spooky fear-filled holiday, Georgians are ready to get their haunt on.

What better way to celebrate the season than by taking a ghost tour? There are several in the Peach State that aim to chill your bones and get your heart pumping.

Ghost tours take fans of the supernatural to the most well-known places of glowing orbs, passing phantoms and ghastly noises.

But why make your heart race and your hair stand on end?

Enocha Edenfield gives ghost tours in Savannah. She says people just enjoy being scared, and it makes death and the afterlife a little less scary.

Edenfield also says it’s a more interesting way to learn.

“I could recite all sorts of facts about the Revolutionary War battle that occurred in Savannah in 1779, but unless you’re a giant history nerd like me, you won’t remember much,” explained Edenfield. “If I tell you there was a battle and certain people who died during it still haunt Battlefield Memorial Park and Madison Square, and that I’ve seen and felt some of them, you’re probably going to remember more.”

Chris Allen with Haunted Savannah Tours says, ”Giving a ghost tour in America’s Most Haunted City is an absolute blast!”

Allen says Haunted Savannah continues to uncover new and creepy stories to tell on their tours.

“From ghosts that only show themselves in mirrors, to pirate legends and voodoo, Savannah has it all!”

But not all haunts reside in Savannah. Several locations in the Peach State are ripe with eerie stories to share.

Closer to Atlanta, you can visit Sandersville and the old Sandersville jail. There you learn more about Essie English who allegedly haunts the building after succumbing to a violent death.

Further up in northern Georgia, Dahlonega Walking Tours takes guests on historic ghost tours, a “Boos & Brews Pub Crawl” and Ghost wine tours. Dahlonega’s history of being the site of the gold rush of 1829 offers visitors unique prospects of paranormal parables.

Take a mile and a half guided tour of Dahlonega, which includes several local stops including a haunted restaurant.

According to Penny Sharp with Dahlonega Walking Tours, a lot goes into their tours.

”We do a lot of research,” explains Sharp. “We are constantly adding information from history books, local stories, local legends and going on other tours. I recently made a trip to California researching the connection of the Georgia miners to the California Gold Rush.”

Head west from Dahlonega to Dalton to give your frightened feet some additional steps on their supernatural journey. Author of the book “Haunted Dalton, Georgia,” Connie Hall-Scott, or one of Dalton Ghost Tours’ other experienced guides will usher you on a 90-minute hike through the city’s haunted streets.

If you want to have a little less terror in your tour, head to Augusta for the upcoming Walk With The Spirits presented by Historic Augusta Inc.

According to organizers, even though the two-day event takes place in the Magnolia Cemetery, Walk with the Spirits is more about learning about late notable Augusta citizens by actors in period clothing.

If the idea of walking seems like too much of a workout for you, then you can take a ride in a hearse. You don’t have to kill your feet to get your “spook on.” Savannah’s Hearse Ghost Tours takes riders through the city’s Historic District on a 75-minute romp, sharing tales of local haunts.

One ghost tour might not be enough. According to some tour hosts, there’s a chance you might enjoy one tour so much you’ll take it again and again.

“Blue Orb has guests who have toured with us dozens of times, their children have grown up and now tour with their families, and our first-time guests who get such a thrill learning about Savannah’s haunted history,” explains Ava Shy with Blue Orb Tours in Savannah.

Explore Georgia, the official website of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, recently shared a “Haunted Georgia Halloween Road Trip” that takes ghost seekers on a hunt traveling from the Georgia coast to the Atlanta area.

If you want to seek out the paranormal history of the Peach State, find a list of ghost tours offering their services below.

List of Georgia Ghost Tours

Savannah

Enocha Edenfield Tours

A history-focused tour company with history and ghost walking tours of Savannah. A route for people with mobility needs is available.

To book a tour, email EnochaEdenfield@gmail.com

Haunted Savannah Tours

Stroll down shadowy lanes and discover the ghosts, ghouls and legends in America’s Most Haunted City.

Learn more and reserve tickets at HauntedSavannahTours.com

Blue Orb Tours

Blue Orb Tours offers Adults Only (18 and over), Family/All Ages, and Private Party ghost tours.

Learn more at blueorbtours.com

Hearse Ghost Tours

Reservations are required to go on the tour, and seating is Limited!

Call for reservations 912-695-1578

hearseghosttours.com

Cobblestone Tours

Choose between a spooky candlelit walking Savannah haunted tour or a Haunted pub crawl for adults.

Learn more at ghostsavannah.com

Sandersville

The Sandersville jail

This building has been known for visits from Essie, the ghost of a sheriff’s daughter.

For more info about times and contact information visit wacohistorical.org

Augusta

Walk With The Spirits

October 23rd and 24th at Magnolia Cemetery.

Patrons will be guided through the tour by “Spirits” dressed in period costumes who come to life as they tell their stories.

Learn more at visitaugusta.com

Dalton

Dalton Ghost Tours

Thrilling guests with our original ghost walk, Haunted Pub Crawls, Special events, Paranormal Celebrity Appearances, Private Tours, Workshops.

Learn more at facebook.com/daltonghosttours

Dahlonega

Dahlonega Walking Tours