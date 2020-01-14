Caught on camera: Georgia police officer struck by train

POLK COUNTY, Ga (CNN/WSB) – A Georgia police officer is recovering after getting hit by a train and it was all caught on camera.

It happened last Tuesday, January 7th.

Police say Polk County officer Andy Anderson was chasing a home burglary suspect down railroad tracks.

In the body camera video you can hear the train blowing its horn.

Suddenly the officer appears to be thrown into the brush along the tracks.

The officer wasn’t seriously hurt.

He was taken to a local hospital with a few broken bones and a concussion.

Officer Anderson is now back home recovering.

The suspect he got away but has since been identified.

