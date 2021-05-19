Car crashes into Atlanta bus, shuts down busy intersection

A busy Clayton County road is shut down while authorities respond to a crash involving a MARTA bus, Wednesday morning, May 19, 2021, in Riverdale, Ga. All northbound lanes of Ga. 85 are blocked in Riverdale at the Valley Hill Road intersection. According to the transit agency, a car tried to pass the bus and the two collided about 6 a.m. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

RIVERDALE, Ga. (AP) — A car crashed into an Atlanta public transit bus and shut down a busy intersection for hours.

Riverdale police and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority say a driver ran a red light and their car hit the bus Wednesday morning.

The two vehicles then crashed into a utility pole in the suburb south of Atlanta. The bus driver, a MARTA passenger and the driver of the car were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the bus had significant damage to the front and the car ended up on its side.