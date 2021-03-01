Camden County Sheriff wants armored vehicle because of Navy base

KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — The Camden County sheriff says his office needs a military-style armored vehicle because his county includes a Navy base.

The Brunswick News reports that Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor is seeking a $350,000 grant from the federal Department of Homeland Security so it can buy an armored personnel carrier.

Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Bruce says the vehicle would have room to transport up to a dozen deputies. Camden County occupies Georgia’s coastal southeast corner and has only about 55,000 people.

Bruce says a military-style vehicle would make deputies better equipped to respond to emergencies at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base, home to submarines armed with nuclear missiles.

The Navy provides plenty of security, but sheriff’s deputies have trained in mock emergency drills at the base.