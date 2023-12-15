MILLEN, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah is home to one of the busiest ports in the United States which means transportation in and around the area is critical.

Today, U.S. Secretary For The Department of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in nearby Millen, Ga. to announce a project that would make it easier for rural communities to access the Hostess City.

At today’s event, Buttigieg, along with Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announced a $12 million federal investment to improve railroad safety in Millen which they say will also make it more efficient to transport goods in and out of the port of Savannah.

“Some of the freight that arrives at the port of Savannah and comes through this region can make its way to my home in Michigan and even further away than that,” Buttigieg explained. But, that also means that small communities like this one have shouldered the burden of that supply chain.”

The grant is one part of a larger bipartisan infrastructure deal signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.

According to the Georgia Ports Authority, almost 6 million containers of goods passed through the port in 2022 with a 35% rate of growth in the past five years.

And with those millions of containers flowing in and out of the port every year, state and federal officials told News 3 that it’s important to ensure infrastructure can keep up with demand.

“Whether we’re talking about the port, the roads and highways to back it up, the railway upgrades we’re doing, or anything else we’re focused on, part of why we pushed so hard for this infrastructure funding is to propel the growth of a region like the area around Savannah – to make sure that growth continues and to make sure there’s the infrastructure to keep that growth going smoothly,” Buttigieg added.

Ossoff and Buttigieg stressed that the bipartisan infrastructure law isn’t just about this one project. They told me that other transportation initiatives in our area are underway – like a possible Atlanta to Savannah train system.

“We’re funding projects across the country, and that Atlanta to Savannah piece is one of the ones that made it into our corridor identification program because we see how much potential there is here,” Buttigieg said.

As the City of Savannah continues to see steady growth and with plans recently announced to expand the port of Savannah – infrastructure projects like this one – are just the beginning.