Burglars caught on camera then caught in dumpster

DULUTH, Ga (WSB) – Police arrested two suspects and search for two others for a crime caught on camera.

Police say the suspects are accused of attempting a smash and grab at a Duluth convenience store.

Shell Station Manger, Mohammed Murdhani chuckled as he showed his store surveillance video of the Saturday morning break-in.

“I don’t think they really knew what they were doing,” said Murdhani.

The video shows the suspects had a hard time getting the door open.

Just as they got inside a Duluth police officer happened to drive by spooking the two outside.

Those two took off and wound up locking their accomplices inside the store.

The left behind crooks had to smash windows to break out, just as the Duluth officer turned around and gave chase.

An alert businessman spotted the two men on his surveillance camera. Police canines weren’t too far behind. Police found the suspects hiding in a dumpster.

According to Murdhani, the burglars ruined a security door inside the store but were unable to steal anything.

