Brunswick seeks donations for public squares

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The City of Brunswick is turning to shoppers and diners for help sprucing up its public squares.

The Brunswick News reports that customers at some businesses in Brunswick now have the option of donating money to restore the sites.

City Commissioner Julie Martin, who is spearheading the program, said every dollar that comes in will be used for a project. She didn’t have an estimate for the cost to improve the city squares.

Ongoing renovations at the northwest quadrant of Queen Square cost $85,000. Some of the bigger city squares are four acres.