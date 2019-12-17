Brunswick Medicaid provider & owner ordered to pay over $10-million in fraud case

BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) – According to the United States Department of Justice, a court judgement awarded the government $9.7 million against Brunswick-based Miracle Home Care, Inc. and $400,000 against its owner, Shashicka Tyre-Hill of Brunswick.

The judgement is linked to a civil fraud complaint filed in 2018 by the federal government and the state of Georgia.

According to the civil complaint, Miracle Home Care allegedly filed claims for reimbursement for thousands of false or fraudulent non-emergency transportation and adult day health services.

Miracle was also accused of falsifying thousands of records to cover up their alleged false Medicaid claims.

