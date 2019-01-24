Brian Kemp quietly settles lawsuit over bad business loan
ATLANTA (AP) - Just prior to taking office, Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp quietly settled a lawsuit that said he owed $500,000 for a loan he negotiated and guaranteed for a struggling agricultural company.
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that court documents show a consent order between Kemp, the company Hart AgStrong and financier Rick Phillips was filed in Gwinnett County Superior Court on Jan. 11. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
The lawsuit brought by Phillips in 2017 said Kemp failed to repay a loan he guaranteed for Hart AgStrong, a seed processing company backed by Kemp.
Financial records show Kemp guaranteed $10 million in loans to the company, which began to struggle after an expansion into Kentucky.
Kemp said earlier that he was confident the company would recover and repay the loans.
Previous
Georgia Sec. of State seeks to...
Next
'NFL Bleaux It!': Billboards about...
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Florida elections chief resigns when blackface photos emerge
- Mormon church says it's not opposed to hate-crime bill
- Apple cuts jobs in shakeup of self-driving car division
- The Latest: Maduro orders Venezuelan diplomats out of US
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-