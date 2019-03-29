Georgia House passes 'heartbeat' abortion bill

ATLANTA (AP/WSAV) - The Georgia House on Friday approved final passage of House Bill 481, backed by the governor.

The "heartbeat" bill prohibits most abortions after six weeks from conception.

Women in Georgia can currently seek an abortion during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. A heartbeat can be detected in an embryo as early as six weeks before many women know they're pregnant.

Governor Brian Kemp is expected to sign it. He released the following statement upon its passage:

Georgia values life. We stand up for the innocent and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. The legislature’s bold action reaffirms our priorities and who we are as a state. I thank these lawmakers for their leadership and applaud their undeniable courage. “Our efforts to protect life do not end here. We must work to ease the adoption process, find loving homes for those in our foster care system, and protect the aging and vulnerable. Together, we will ensure that all Georgians are safe and have the opportunity to live, grow, learn, and prosper.

Meanwhile, more than 40 Hollywood celebrities signed a letter sent to the governor and House speaker saying they will urge TV and film production companies to abandon the state if the bill becomes law.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports those who signed the letter, spearheaded by Alyssa Milano, include Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, Gabrielle Union, Ben Stiller, Don Cheadle, Mia Farrow and others.

GOP governors in Mississippi and Kentucky have recently signed similar bills.

The ultimate goal is to get a case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.