Bonded by rare condition, Taylor Brown meets Taylor Brown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An unlikely pair is learning they share a bond much deeper than having the same name.

The only thing separating them — about 1,900 miles.

Taylor Brown, of Augusta, Georgia, and Taylor Brown, of Tempe, Arizona, learned they both have a common name, and the same rare condition — aplastic anemia.

“In simple terms, aplastic anemia means that the bone marrow is not there or not producing enough,” explained Dr. Vamsi-Kota, director of Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplantation Program at the Medical College of Georgia. “And most often it’s because the immune system is overactive and tries to kill the bone marrow and that’s what happens in aplastic anemia.”

The Taylors also have the same brave attitudes — proving to themselves they are tough and determined to conquer their disorder.

“It seems pretty cheesy to say, but if I can get through this, I can get through anything,” said Taylor Brown from Tempe.

“I can say the same thing,” said Taylor Brown from Augusta. “I was sort of like, I needed to know everything that was going on with me because if they brought in a new medicine, I’d be like What is that?…you know?”

Taylor Brown, in Augusta, recently underwent stem cell treatment, a normal process treatment of aplastic anemia. It was donated by her little sister.

“Her sister, named Alexis, happened to be a perfect match, so she was her donor. So, not only did Taylor’s life get flipped upside down, so did Alexis,” said her father, Jeff Brown.

Both dads, who both share the name Jeff Brown, have been with their daughters every step of the way.

“You learn a lot,” said an emotional Jeff Brown, from Tempe. “And I remember just like you, Taylor, I was on top of the doctors, and I was probably their worst person to see when they were doing their rounds. Every detail I wanted to know.”

To learn more about how to become a match for someone dealing with a blood disorder, head to BetheMatch.org. To become a blood donor and save a life, click or tap here.