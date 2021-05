GAINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The body of a 23-year-old man was found Sunday in Lake Lanier, a day after he jumped off a pontoon boat and didn’t resurface.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon said divers pulled the body of Anthony Saintil of Stockbridge from the lake around 1 p.m. Sunday, news outlets reported.

Saintil had last been seen when he jumped into the lake around noon Saturday, authorities said.