Body of 41-year-old man recovered from Georgia river

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

IRWINTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 41-year-old man from a Georgia river after he went missing during a kayaking and canoeing trip.

Mark McKinnon of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says game wardens and sheriff’s deputies found the body of Jeffrey Roberts of Eatonton in the Oconee River on Sunday night.

WMAZ-TV reports that emergency responders began searching for Roberts on Saturday.

Wilkinson County Coroner Bill Mathews says Roberts was among a group taking a weekend paddling trip on the river that departed Milledgeville on Friday.

He said Roberts was taking a swim in the river Saturday when he went under and didn’t resurface.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories