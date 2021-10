AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s and the Coroner Offices are investigating a suspicious death.

Thursday morning, around 6:30 a.m., a man’s body was found on the side of a street near Josey High School in Augusta.

Officials say a passerby called 911.

The body was identified as 31-year-old Nathaniel Batty.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab.